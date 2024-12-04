Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform Rating

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.50.

TSE AGI opened at C$27.27 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$29.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total value of C$45,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374 shares in the company, valued at C$10,718.84. The trade was a 80.96 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

