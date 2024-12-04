Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 37,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 407,070 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 507,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

