Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 37,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 407,070 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 507,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

