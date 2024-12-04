Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $236.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 69,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

