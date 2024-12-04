American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.