Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $271,388.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,522.90. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,061.15. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,533 shares of company stock worth $1,378,252 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.