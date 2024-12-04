Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price at $27.60

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 3.5 %

NCLH stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,171. This represents a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.