Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 127.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $261.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $242.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $242.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

