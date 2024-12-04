Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,369,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 361,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

