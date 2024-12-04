B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,810 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 40.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,079,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,967,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,862,000 after buying an additional 438,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,158,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after buying an additional 282,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,596,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 4,754,500 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

