Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 96.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Bancolombia Trading Down 0.1 %

Bancolombia stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.8044 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

