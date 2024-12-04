Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.