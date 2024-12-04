Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 1,087.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of MasterBrand worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in MasterBrand by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital raised their price objective on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.5 %

MBC opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.35.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,044. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

