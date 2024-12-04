Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.