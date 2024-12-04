Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 24.5% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Toro by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 200,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

