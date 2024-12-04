Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,190 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.13 and a 1 year high of $303.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

