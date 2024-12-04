Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,335 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.05 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

