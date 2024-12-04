BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 11,497 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.86. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $225.80. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

