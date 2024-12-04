BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 11,497 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,118,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.86. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $101.72 and a 52-week high of $225.80. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
