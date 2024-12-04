BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 43,772 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Elastic worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $1,262,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $102,169,000. Daventry Group LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,504.74. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,551 shares of company stock worth $20,506,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35 and a beta of 1.02. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.