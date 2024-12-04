BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 53,092 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TGI

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.