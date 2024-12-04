BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

