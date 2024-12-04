BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 237.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

