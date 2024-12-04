BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.87% of EZCORP worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 161.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 82,025 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in EZCORP by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EZCORP news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,725.64. The trade was a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EZPW opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

