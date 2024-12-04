BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

VNO stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -147.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

