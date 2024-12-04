BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 226,443 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PROS were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,919,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 373,982 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,713,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PROS by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 286,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 3,489.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 260,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 461,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE PRO opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

PROS Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.