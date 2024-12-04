BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 37,503 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 177.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Report on GRBK

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.