BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 4,213 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Agilysys were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $739,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after buying an additional 466,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 502,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,749,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $47,505.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,117 shares in the company, valued at $11,610,700.62. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $59,305.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,451.94. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $2,971,199. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

