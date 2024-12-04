BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,474,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 160,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $17,258,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.56 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.