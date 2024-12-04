BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 9.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 90.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,963.36. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

