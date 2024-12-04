BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ENS opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.04%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

