BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $4,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 35.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZION opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $75,319.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,817.52. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.