BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.57 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New York Times were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.