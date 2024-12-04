BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 12.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

