BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,173,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $131,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,779.68. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,548 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

