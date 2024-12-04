BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.71 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

