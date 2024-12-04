BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.06 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,351 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.24% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after buying an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 98,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

