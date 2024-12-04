BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.32 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 472,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 466.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 584.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

