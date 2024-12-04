BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Flowserve worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after buying an additional 1,596,429 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,100,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 5,256.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after acquiring an additional 600,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

