BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IHG opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $80.61 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

