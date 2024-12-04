BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Get Our Latest Report on HL

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.