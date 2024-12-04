BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 269.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,662 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.86% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $770.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

