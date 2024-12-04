BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.29% of Trupanion worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 160.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $631,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,834. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $170,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.80. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

