BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,348 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Under Armour by 288.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after buying an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

