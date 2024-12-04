BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. This represents a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,455. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

