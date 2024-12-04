BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYC. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,847,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $1,146,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

IYC stock opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $98.43.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

