BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 124,539 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Adient were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 38,074.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 877,142 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after acquiring an additional 525,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

