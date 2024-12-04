BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 19,561 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Varonis Systems worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,550.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.80. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,912.60. This represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

