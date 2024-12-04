BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 27,985 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Macy’s worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on M. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.7 %

M opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 107.81%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

