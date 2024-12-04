BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 39,012 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NMI were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 77.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.