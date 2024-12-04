BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 47,138 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Celsius were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after buying an additional 460,227 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 519,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

