BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 6,394 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 108.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after buying an additional 540,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after buying an additional 494,988 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,109,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 488,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 264,789 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,518.72. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

